Michael Carter

I’m raising money to help me get the medical care and treatments I need to improve my quality of life. I’m living with arthritis that has made walking difficult, and my hope is to receive the proper treatment and support so I can regain my ability to walk more comfortably and independently.

I’m also seeking light treatment for my eczema. The condition has been difficult to manage, and receiving the recommended treatment could make a meaningful difference in my comfort and daily life.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, would bring me one step closer to getting the care I need. Your support would help with treatment costs and other necessary expenses along the way.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much to me. Thank you for taking the time to hear my story, support me, and help me work toward a healthier and more independent future.



