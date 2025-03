Need help creating your campaign? Meet your new best buddy—Mica!

Mica’s here to cheer you on, provide awesome advice, and sprinkle some “prophetic” wisdom on your journey to build an amazing campaign! The best part—Mica is 100% powered by GiveSendGo’s AI model. No ChatGPT here. That means there is no pre-programmed bias by the AI, all while your info stays private and secure.