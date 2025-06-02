College support for MIA children

At the end of last year, 7 of our older boys and girls finished high school. Unfortunately they weren't able to start college or university right away as it is a lengthy process to apply for an undergraduate degree or course in Kenya and waiting to hear back from the education department can take... a while. They stayed home with us and helped with the day to day tasks - cooking, cleaning, laundry, taking care of our little ones, you name it.

2-3 months from now, our children will finally be able to start college and we of course want to support them to complete a course or degree they are interested in. Some want to become a nurse or a teacher, others want to do hospitality or aviation. Unfortuntately, not all of them received the grades they would need to pursue their dream career at this time and go to university, but they can start from somewhere. All of them are able, and capable, to complete a college course of their interest.

College courses take on average 4-8 months to complete and are highly valued in Kenya. But they also come with a cost. The fees for one course are approximately 60000-70000 Kenyan Shillings (400-500 Euros / 700-850 AUD). This doesn't sound much when you have one child to pay for, but we have 7 children. Those who received good grades will go to university which which is far more expensive. Some of the older children have very committed and loving sponsors who are able to pay for their college fees; not all are this blessed.

All of them deserve a chance for higher education however. This is why we are asking you for support. Can you please help us fundraise 2000 Euros so that all our children can go to college? We unfortunately don't have those funds. As many of you know, the last few years have been everything else but easy for us at MIA. We have been struggling a lot, but always made it through somehow (thanks to all of you and a loving God). And we trust that we can make it thought this obstacle as well - with your support and love.

Thank you!

Mission in Action Children's Home





Note: If you would like to donate, but prefer another way, please consider donating directly to our bank accounts or through PayPal.

Europe:

Account Name: Mission in Action Europe e.V.

Bank: Volksbank Stuttgart

IBAN: DE76 6009 0100 0529 4640 04



Reference: "MIA College Fundraiser" and your name



PayPal: paypal.me/miaeurope





Australia:

Account Name: Mission in Action – Kenya

Bank: Westpac Bank

BSB: 033 372 Account Number: 749777

Reference: Please put your name and "MIA College Fundraiser" as reference

PayPal: paypal.me/missioninaction







