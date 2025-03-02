Partner with Alec for Mexico Mission Trip

Greetings! I hope you’re doing well these days and enjoying the spring season and all the beauty that comes with it. I’m finishing up my 9th grade year at Smith Prep, and I also enjoy participating in Boy Scouts and volunteering with the kids' ministry at Orlando Baptist Church. It has been a wonderful year!

Throughout this year I’ve been learning more and more about following the Lord and prioritizing my faith. Through my involvement with my church's Alive youth group, I’ve been given the opportunity to participate in a mission trip to Tijuana, Mexico (Baja California) this summer. The dates of the trip are June 19-28. We’ll be joining the local missionaries there and providing manpower to run a holistic education and nutrition program for children in generational poverty. The Manna program works alongside Iglesia Bautista Centro Shalom by providing Bible instruction, life skills training, English classes, computer education, music lessons, schoolwork assistance, and a hot meal to nearly 100 children every day. I’m looking forward to growing in my faith and being used by God to encourage the kids there with the good news of Jesus. In order to participate, I’m trusting God for $1500 in donations from individuals who are excited about my growth and my ministry in the Manna Feeding Center. Would you prayerfully consider giving a gift of $50, $100, $200, or any other amount toward my goal? If the answer is yes, you can give on this platform or feel free to write a check and give to my parents or me.

I need to have all of my donations turned in by the end of April.

Thank you for reading my letter and considering partnering with me as I step out in faith. Whatever you decide, I appreciate you and will need your prayers this summer!





In Christ,

Alec Shellenberger



