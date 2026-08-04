MERRIE FOR MAYOR - AMERICA 250 CAMPAIGN

AMERICA 250 CAMPAIGN

"Make America's Capitol Great Again" on November 3, 2026 by supporting Write-In Candidate Merrie Turner for the Office of Mayor of Washington, DC. 250 years ago her ancestor William Curd fought beside Gen. George Washington for freedom in the American Revolution. Her father Lt. Col. Arrington Turner of the 70th tank battalion in General Patton's Army from Normandy Beach to the Ardennes where the Nazis surrendered. Rev. Merrie Turner, a Realtor, considers it a divine calling to run for Mayor. Since 2013 she has hosted the "Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast" and led worship and prayer on Inauguration Day gathering people of faith. With God's help she will defend the Capitol of the United States of America from all enemies both foreign and domestic and co-labor with the Office of the Presidency to restore the Capitol with unity. Please contribute financially to the Merrie for Mayor campaign & help us realize the vision of One Nation Under God. Psalm 33:12