After I got hurt from a bad fall and crushed my shoulder, I was rendered helpless and unable to work and lost my job. I was forced to file for disability but I kept getting denied and there is no help for those waiting for disability decisions!! This is when I had to start selling off my vehicles and everything I owned to stay alive and have now lost everything including my home!! I am asking anyone who can help to please donate any amount of funds to help me get back on my feet, I will be Soo grateful and thank you for your kindness and generosity!!

God Bless

William Teagle