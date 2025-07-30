Campaign Image

Help fund my mentorship program

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Destynie Ireland

Help fund my mentorship program

Many of you know that faith is at the center of everything I do. I am being called to lead a women’s ministry and I have an opportunity to strengthen my spiritual gifts and leadership skills in a 9 month mentorship program. Your support, not only means so much to me, but contributes to the work that God is doing and will do through me. Thank you!

Recent Donations
Show:
Jessica C
$ 100.00 USD
21 minutes ago

Love you!! Always so proud of you and your passion that you pour into every calling He has set forth for you!!!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo