Help fund my mentorship program

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $100
Many of you know that faith is at the center of everything I do. I am being called to lead a women’s ministry and I have an opportunity to strengthen my spiritual gifts and leadership skills in a 9 month mentorship program. Your support, not only means so much to me, but contributes to the work that God is doing and will do through me. Thank you!
Love you!! Always so proud of you and your passion that you pour into every calling He has set forth for you!!!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.