Mental health Spiritual Poem

My Life story has been written in a lengthy manner yet it focuses on expressing and true facts about those who suffer from to those people who help support us it's a Poem meant to lead all of us as a people all races nationality or color to God as I myself have tried almost everything under God's 🌞 sun it was not until I opened my eyes mind and heart to relieve my and everyone's free gift that I am able to even post my poem to reach as many ❤️ and lives I am asking for donations in whatever amount anyone can support this Poem in return you will be able to receive a copy of this Poem too have your own . I am trying to raise enough money for a emotional support 🐕 dog please help for this cause as well as enlightening families on the mentally challenged . 😊 thank you oh so much in advance Mrs.Cassandra



