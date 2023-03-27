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Mental Health Podcast for Young Black Youth

Goal$8,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bygeorge morris

Mental Health Podcast for Young Black Youth

I'm starting a podcast and video series focused on mental health support for young Black youth in the inner city. For too long, there's been this idea that what happens in the household stays there, but young people need real help and real conversations about mental health.


I'm raising money to get the equipment we need to produce quality content and to hire editors who can help bring these videos and podcast episodes to life. This work matters because it gives young people a space to talk about what they're going through, to know they're not alone, and to find support beyond the walls of their homes.


Your donation will help us build this platform and reach the young people who need it most. i was one of those youth and i still deal with mental issues from my youth and that i was never giving the chance to get help on until i was a adult and experienced so many trials and tribulations .So lets stand together today and save our youth .

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