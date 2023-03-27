Menstrual Hygiene Support for Girls in Leparua, Ke

During my community and church missions in Isiolo County, Kenya, particularly in Leparua, I encountered a reality that deeply touched my heart: young girls were missing school simply because they did not have access to menstrual hygiene products. For many of these girls, menstruation is not just a monthly experience—it is a barrier to education, dignity, confidence, and opportunity.





I have met girls who are eager to learn, dream of a better future, and work hard in school, yet they are forced to stay home during their menstrual periods because their families cannot afford sanitary products. In communities where families already struggle to meet basic needs, menstrual hygiene products can become an unaffordable luxury. Every missed school day represents lost learning, reduced confidence, and another step away from the future these girls deserve.

I could not simply witness this need and walk away. I believe every girl should have the opportunity to sit in a classroom, learn, dream, and build her future without being limited by something as basic as access to menstrual hygiene products.





I am seeking funding to establish and strengthen a menstrual hygiene and education support program for vulnerable girls in Lepararua and surrounding communities. The program will provide menstrual products and essential school supplies while also creating awareness around menstrual health, dignity, and the importance of keeping girls in school.

This funding will not simply provide sanitary products—it will restore dignity, protect education, and give girls a reason to believe that their circumstances do not have to determine their future. With the support of donors, we can help transform a monthly challenge into an opportunity for empowerment and hope.





My dream is simple: no girl in Leparua should have to choose between her education and her dignity. Together, we can help these girls stay in school, pursue their dreams, and become the women who will transform their families and communities.