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Men's Ministry

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byScott Weems

Fundraiser funds will be received by Scott Weems

Men's Ministry

Calling & Mission Overview


The Vision

To awaken, equip, and commission men to step fully into their God-given identity, spiritual leadership, and purpose—locally and to the ends of the earth.


The Calling

We are living in a pivotal hour where men are increasingly isolated, spiritually weary, and searching for true direction. The calling God has placed on my life is simple yet urgent: to stand in the gap for men.


Through biblical mentorship, intensive discipleship, and practical leadership coaching, my heart is to see men healed from past wounds, anchored in Scripture, and empowered to lead their families, churches, and communities with strength, humility, and conviction. When a man’s heart is transformed by Jesus, the ripple effect reaches his wife, his children, his workplace, and generations to come.


How Strategic Ministry Funds Will Be Applied

Partnering with this ministry directly enables full-time commitment to spiritual frontline work, removing financial barriers so the gospel and deep discipleship can reach men wherever they are called.

  1. Full-Time Ministry Operations: Providing the daily runway to focus 100% on one-on-one mentorship, spiritual direction, creating transformational resources, and pastoring men through life's heaviest burdens.
  2. Overseas Missions & Global Outreaches: Funding international travel, logistics, and resource distribution to support, train, and encourage indigenous church leaders, missionaries, and local men’s movements in nations where ministry resources are scarce.
  3. Equipping & Leadership Training: Hosting focused retreats, workshops, and intensive teaching sessions designed to build strong, accountable brotherhoods and train men to disciple others.
"As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another."Proverbs 27:17


Partnering in the Work

This mission is not carried alone. By investing in this full-time calling, you are not just funding travel or operational needs—you are directly partnering in a movement to restore spiritual strength to men, rebuild strong families, and carry the light of the Gospel to the nations.


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