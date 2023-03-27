Men of valor awakening saints conference

On September 26, 2026, we're hosting a men's conference at Ndeeba Worship Center in Busiika town. This gathering brings together church leaders, community men, and male youth to explore where men stand in parenting, church, and community life.





This conference is an opportunity to impact men with the word of God and financial wisdom, helping them step into that role.





The funds raised will cover seed capital for the men attending, meals during the event, and materials we'll use throughout the day. Your support helps us bring this vision to life and strengthen men's leadership in our community.