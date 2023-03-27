Memorial Service and Cremation for Edward

We were notified that my biological brother Edward Clay (Hindman) Aragon passed away in Glendale, AZ. He had battled demons of our childhood for his entire life and used alcohol and drugs as coping mechanisms. He burned a lot of bridges and was lost to us most of mine and his adult life, but I know what nightmares he fought; having survived them too.





Eddie's journey was filled with struggles and pain. Now we want to give him the peaceful rest all children of God deserve. We're raising funds to cover his memorial service and cremation so he can finally be laid to rest with his family.





We pray in the name of Jesus Christ for him and his family. Your support brings comfort and hope during this difficult time. Thank you for considering a donation or sharing Eddie's memory with others.