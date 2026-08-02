Memorial Grandma Jo Donation for Senior Day Care

In honor of Grandma Jo (Navajo Baker) leaving us to go be with the Lord, we are raising money to provide a scholarship/donation for one person to attend 8 days at El Dorado County Senior Day Care for adults with memory issues. This should cover one or two months for an attendee, depending on how often they go.

The Adult Senior Day Care, affectionately called "The Club," was a huge benefit to my mom, Grandma Jo. She attended for over 3 years at least once a week, sometimes twice a week. We had to reduce her attendance toward the end of her life because in 2025-26, the daily fees went from $40 to $108 per day. That is a HUGE increase for seniors on a fixed income.

My mother was blessed twice by strangers who "sponsored" her for attendance and she received almost 4 months granted to her. The staff is loving, kind, and attentive. The activities from yoga, to live music, to arts, trivia games, and gardening are incredibly rewarding and enrich the lives of these seniors.

Help me "pay it forward" and sponsor another senior to attend "The Club" and see enrichment in their lives. Thank you, Vahana (Valerie Baker)