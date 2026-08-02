Memorial for Mum and Grandma

I'm raising money for a memorial to celebrate the lives of my mum and my grandma, who passed away. My mum died of a brain aneurysm, and losing them both has been an uphill struggle for our family. They were the breadwinners and provided so much selfless love and support, both emotionally and financially, and we miss them immensely.





We would love to create a memorial that honours them as they deserve, with prayers and a celebration of their lives. Any contribution will be gratefully appreciated from the bottom of our hearts. The money raised will be used for mass service, headstones, transportation, events venue and refreshments for guests.