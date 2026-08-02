Melody Perez: From CT to Puerto Rico and Beyond!🥎

Over the past several months, Melody’s dedication to softball has opened doors to opportunities that extend well beyond our local fields. From continued pitching development and competitive travel softball to opportunities to compete on larger stages, she is continuing to grow not only as an athlete, but as a young woman learning what dedication, discipline, perseverance, and commitment can accomplish.





As Melody’s journey continues to grow, so do the opportunities!





I created this page because so many friends, coaches, teammates, and supporters have asked how they can contribute to Melody’s journey. Rather than accepting contributions directly, I wanted to create one dedicated and transparent place where anyone who would like to support her can do so.

Our family is committed to investing in Melody and supporting her dreams. This fundraiser simply provides an opportunity for those who believe in her, have watched her work, or would like to be part of her journey to contribute alongside us. Contributions will be used toward the expenses associated with Melody’s continued softball development and competitive opportunities, including tournament travel to Puerto Rico, lodging, and other softball-related expenses.





There is absolutely no obligation to contribute. Your encouragement, prayers, shares, and continued belief in Melody mean just as much. 🥎❤️





Every contribution—regardless of size—is an investment in an experience that is helping Melody become the athlete and young woman she is working so hard to become.





Thank you for believing in her, celebrating her accomplishments, and supporting her as she continues to chase her dream from Connecticut to Puerto Rico and beyond!





One pitch. One opportunity. One dream at a time.





🥎 #TeamMelody

🇵🇷 Representing with pride.

❤️ Faith first. Effort always.



