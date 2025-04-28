Melissa's Ecuador Mission Trip

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Melissa Hight
Hello! I am raising funds so I can go with Compassion International to Ecuador in September. The goal of Compassion International is to lift kids out of poverty in the name of Jesus. I will be assisting them in their developmental centers where kids receive food, medical attention, and education. I will also hopefully would meet a youth I have sponsored since Sept 2017. I long to meet him while on this trip as he would graduate out of the program before I would have another opportunity to be on a mission trip with Compassion that I would be able to meet him. In addition to the fee that Compassion International needs to have, I also have to pay expenses of getting to the international airport where the Compassion staff and mission trip attendees meet and passport as well as incidentals like an international outlet adapter so I can charge my phone while in Ecuador.
Praying for a successful fundraising campaign 🙏
So happy things are moving forward for this exciting adventure for you! May the Lord bless each part as He sees fit💙
July 10th, 2025
Please pray that the word about pancake feed and silent auction on August 24 will spread throughout community I have through church, family, friend, and work communities. Also, that I would have insight and discernment for how much to get for supplies and how to have people help. In addition, that making a sign with QR code available for people to scan day of pancake feed for those who would want to do electronic donations instead of cash would go well.
Non pancake feed prayer request would be nothing would get in the way of Johan and I meeting including health and travel logistics and both would get home safely after meeting.
Thank you
May 4th, 2025
Praise God, I have received my official passport! The biggest prayer matter is for support from community for a combined pancake feed and silent auction on August 24 to be successful fundraiser.
April 28th, 2025
For any prayer warriors,
The top things to prayer for right now are no passport logistic issues, for having wisdom and discernment in regards to fundraising, prepared heart/mind for all trip attendees, and balancing getting more fit walking legs while keeping blood plasma protein levels high.
Thanks!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.