Melissa's Ecuador Mission Trip

Hello! I am raising funds so I can go with Compassion International to Ecuador in September. The goal of Compassion International is to lift kids out of poverty in the name of Jesus. I will be assisting them in their developmental centers where kids receive food, medical attention, and education. I will also hopefully would meet a youth I have sponsored since Sept 2017. I long to meet him while on this trip as he would graduate out of the program before I would have another opportunity to be on a mission trip with Compassion that I would be able to meet him. In addition to the fee that Compassion International needs to have, I also have to pay expenses of getting to the international airport where the Compassion staff and mission trip attendees meet and passport as well as incidentals like an international outlet adapter so I can charge my phone while in Ecuador.