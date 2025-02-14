Called to Brazil to Share the Gospel

Hi friends and family!

I'm thrilled to share that I've decided to embark on my first mission trip to Brazil! I'm getting everything in order now for the call to go to Parauapebas.

I'll be joining the team from The River Northwest, partnering with Alive2love.org/ A Call to the Nations. We will be providing humanitarian needs and working with church groups to share the good news of the gospel!

As I prepare for this incredible journey, I'm grateful for your support. Your prayers and donations will help make this experience possible.

*Mission Details:*

- Destination: Parauapebas Brazil

- Dates: June 29-July 7 2025

- Organization: Alive2Love.org/ A Call to the Nations

- Team: The River Northwest

-Cost: Flight, Ground Transportation, Hotel Accommodation, Interpreters and food each day

*How You Can Help:*

- *Prayers*: Your prayers are invaluable as I prepare for this mission trip. Please pray for our team, the people we'll serve, and the ministry.

- *Donations*: Any financial contribution will help cover expenses and support the ministry.

- *Spreading the Word*: Share this campaign with your friends and family to help spread the word!

Thank you for considering supporting me on this mission trip! Your generosity and prayers mean the world.

Blessings,

Melissa