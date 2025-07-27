Supporting The George Family

Raised:
On Thursday, July 24, 2025, we lost a precious life. Daryl George went to be with Jesus. Our hearts are broken for his family and friends. I am coming to each of you on behalf of his wife, Megan George. Please consider donating to this fundraiser through Give Send Go to help with an overwhelming amount of expenses. We are using Give Send Go as a platform due to the maximized benefit for the recipient.
We are so sorry for your loss, and we are praying for you and your family.
I love you, Megan! I am so sorry for your loss!
