Medical/Housing Help for Gordana Todorovic Crowley

Gordana is the elderly widow of a WWII Vet. She had been living on her own since his passing 13 years ago. She doesn't drive and was managing to get her basic needs met through the kindness of neighbors and community members in her small Northern Arizona town. She has no family in the state and distant relatives have not been located.





Living alone was becoming more and more difficult to sustain as her arthritis pain worsened, severely impacting her ability to manage daily tasks many take for granted. A few months ago, she became incapacitated and couldn't stand or walk resulting in a hospital admission, several weeks in skilled nursing, and now move to an unaffordable care facility. She is unable to return to her rental home and not yet eligible for AZ state long-term care financial support.





The monthly cost at the care facility exceeds Gordana's income. Her savings is nearly exhausted and medical bills are piling up (Medicare Part A covers few expenses), so this fundraiser has been established for her benefit. Please donate or share this Give Send Go with friends and community members to support our efforts. Your financial support is greatly appreciated. Proceeds from this fundraiser will only go to cover monthly fees at the Haven Health facility, medical and other expenses for Gordana's care.



