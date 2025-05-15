Help us to avoid treatment interruptions

I am a single mother working to help my daughter through some health issues and I am seeking some assistance to help us continue with her care that got derailed for a while when lost our insurance and no longer qualify for Medicaid or other Government assistance

Currently insured and doctor visits, labs and other tests are covered, but the issue I am running up against is the expenses exceeding our income and being able to keep up with those costs as I continue to try and keep a roof over our head, food in the house and other basic expenses

Our family was always a small one and over the last few years it has dwindled down to just my daughter and myself as everyone has passed on. I was a caregiver for many years to those family members and as such lost a lot of friends along the way as they moved on, the couple still remaining do what they can to help, but they are limited on their fixed incomes, being in their retirement years

I am looking for extra employment and/or to upgrade my employment for more pay, but in the meantime, I need to keep my daughters appointments, tests and treatments on track so she can get back to a healthy place and move forward with her hopes and dreams in either the culinary or mortuary field(s), she is a great cook and has an excellent palate, but she leans towards mortuary, either one will be a good field for her and I wish to help her make those dreams come true by getting her back to a healthy state

Currently she is dealing with ADHD/Anxiety since grade school, but managed to graduate High School in the top 3rd of her class of 1463 students and a 4.0 GPA despite dealing with some bullying issues along the way and the effect that had on her. Recently she was diagnosed with Endocrine issues and is going in for a biopsy of her Thyroid after a lump was found on it and she is working with a therapist on dealing with her anxiety and finding the right combination of medications that will help her get back to her energetic self, but it is a process and will take some time, appointments and tests to keep working on the solution

I am just a mom who loves her daughter to the ends of the earth and back and doing all I can to provide for her and get her set up for the future and caring for herself and as much as I hate asking for help, I find myself reaching out to strangers and praying for some help to help me help her. Our copay is $15 for PCP and $35 for specialists and medications run $0 to $35 copay, lab copay is $25, X-ray copay is $50 and so far haven't needed Imaging and pray we don't as that runs 35% of a $1,790 deductible, so I don't need huge amounts to help us, just a little bit as I continue to find other ways to handle things with our finances.

Thank you and God Bless



