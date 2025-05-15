Help us to avoid treatment interruptions

Goal:
I am a single mother working to help my daughter through some health issues and I am seeking some assistance to help us continue with her care that got derailed for a while when lost our insurance and no longer qualify for Medicaid or other Government assistance
Currently insured and doctor visits, labs and other tests are covered, but the issue I am running up against is the expenses exceeding our income and being able to keep up with those costs as I continue to try and keep a roof over our head, food in the house and other basic expenses
Our family was always a small one and over the last few years it has dwindled down to just my daughter and myself as everyone has passed on. I was a caregiver for many years to those family members and as such lost a lot of friends along the way as they moved on, the couple still remaining do what they can to help, but they are limited on their fixed incomes, being in their retirement years
I am looking for extra employment and/or to upgrade my employment for more pay, but in the meantime, I need to keep my daughters appointments, tests and treatments on track so she can get back to a healthy place and move forward with her hopes and dreams in either the culinary or mortuary field(s), she is a great cook and has an excellent palate, but she leans towards mortuary, either one will be a good field for her and I wish to help her make those dreams come true by getting her back to a healthy state
Currently she is dealing with ADHD/Anxiety since grade school, but managed to graduate High School in the top 3rd of her class of 1463 students and a 4.0 GPA despite dealing with some bullying issues along the way and the effect that had on her. Recently she was diagnosed with Endocrine issues and is going in for a biopsy of her Thyroid after a lump was found on it and she is working with a therapist on dealing with her anxiety and finding the right combination of medications that will help her get back to her energetic self, but it is a process and will take some time, appointments and tests to keep working on the solution
I am just a mom who loves her daughter to the ends of the earth and back and doing all I can to provide for her and get her set up for the future and caring for herself and as much as I hate asking for help, I find myself reaching out to strangers and praying for some help to help me help her. Our copay is $15 for PCP and $35 for specialists and medications run $0 to $35 copay, lab copay is $25, X-ray copay is $50 and so far haven't needed Imaging and pray we don't as that runs 35% of a $1,790 deductible, so I don't need huge amounts to help us, just a little bit as I continue to find other ways to handle things with our finances.
Thank you and God Bless
God's Blessings to you and your daughter.
A little something to help
July 6th, 2025
That was fast. Went to the Biopsy follow up on June 25th. Doctor put in an order for a prescription that the insurance Formulary showed to be covered under PREFERRED brand and a $40 copay
Pharmacy called on the 26th and said insurance denied it and requests more information from the doctor and so they kicked it back to his office
I called on July 3rd to see if the pharmacy had heard anymore and they had not gotten anything back from the doctor and so I then called and left voice msg at the doctors and then of course it is 4th of July weekend
Went to the mailbox on the 3rd and there is a letter of denial from the insurance dated June 26th, just a day after the Rx was put in, wow! There is an option to appeal, which is where we are now, working on getting the doctor to provide them with whatever further information they need and pray they will approve it
To add to our worries and stress, get another letter from the insurance company that as of Dec 31st they will no longer be covering family/individuals in Texas, so now on the search for new insurance by time of our Nov renewal and will we be able to keep this same care team that is FINALLY listening and treating?
From preliminary research on my part it appears we can switch to another insurance offered on Marketplace and all on the care team accept it, so that is one step, next will be to apply and get that new insurance company in place and do all the transition paperwork
Thankfully, the two medications that already have and are approved are doing their job and there is improvement, but now to get the 3rd medication approved that will work with the other two and keep the progress going to correct the blip in the part of the brain that sends proper signals that is a condition called Set Point Theory
Next visit is with the NP/Nutrionist, but unless the other med is approved or an alternative the process and progress is going to be a lot harder and out of pocket it is going to be a lot more expensive, that medication is $1,000 a mo or more for one injection a week.... Please pray it can get approved for the $40 copay, no way the out of pocket is even possible and the manufacturer has some options and cheapest is $199 mo, still way above our means
Thank you each and everyone for the prayers and support as we keep on with trying to maintain treatment and health improvement
June 26th, 2025
Good news! The biopsy on the Thyroid came back negative. It is a 1" inch mass, but it isn't impeding any blood vessels, voice box, esophagus so for now will monitor every 6 months with a sonogram and/or a biopsy if indicated
Based on all information it has been determined that there is an issue that involves how the brain sends signals to the body and is why there has been the issue with insomnia leading to the fatigue and weight gain and has added medication to address that and will see how that works in conjunction with the two medications already taking that have been taking effect and so making some incremental progress in things overall
At the moment, waiting to see if insurance will approve the new medication as a Preferred Brand, which falls under a $40 mo copay, if they don't then will have to reevaluate as on its own the medication is over $1k a month, eeekkk, but on the upside there does appear to be programs out there to help if that comes to pass
Now, referred back to the PCP to discuss options for the pain that the weight creates as work on the dietary and exercise side with the Nutritional NP. Pain has been one of the detriments since the Patella injury, along with the fatigue and lack of strength that has resulted from this medical issue that should have been caught a long while ago, but so thankful for the care team now that is taking it seriously and working to address it, sadly though, the issue with the growth hormone cannot be reversed, it was caught too late, so the height is not correctable, but all the rest with time and care is and so now onward and upward
Thank you to everyone who has been on this journey with us and to those who have or will donate to help us keep things on track as I continue to work to get us more financially stable and can handle all these expenses on my own, it is one of the more difficult aspects I face, reaching out and asking for assistance and I appreciate all that I do receive and with heartfelt gratitude and prayers that in time I will once again be in a position to pay it all forward. God bless each and everyone of you
June 22nd, 2025
To those who have stepped up and helped us, THANK YOU for your thoughtfulness and caring, it means a lot, more than my mere words can ever express, sending love and blessings to you and yours 🙏❤
June 18th, 2025
Lawdamercy.... Just got bills in on the Biopsy and seems we owe $407 - Apparently the lab they sent the samples to is NOT IN NETWORK, the procedure despite being in office is figured at deductible vs copay and then the Interpretation of the results is deductible as well.... I have no idea where I am going to scare all that up without some help..... the $15 and $35 copays are challenging enough, never expected to get an out of network billing....
June 7th, 2025
Biopsy done... Took 4 samples, three they test now and be 7-10 days, 5-10% come back undetermined which is where the 4th vial comes in and they send it out for a molecular test, Follow up is 25th unless they have to send out the 4th vial then will bump it out another 2 wks
Going back and forth with some paperwork, PCP said to take it to the Endo, Endo says they are a specialist and the PCP has to complete it and if they need information from them to request it, but we have it set up in the system for all records to go to the PCP so she should already have it so back to her I will go.... la la la
Had to laugh at Ang, she had a nice nap sitting in the chair after they called us back for her vitals and waiting for our turn in the room for the biopsy, got in the room and she is like "Did I just sleep sitting up for an hour and a half and I am like yep, and she was dang why can't I sleep that good lying down?" Apparently it was a good nap 🙂
So, now we are in the hurry up and wait and pray mode ❤
May 31st, 2025
May 30th - Daughter has begun an additional medication and made for an interesting day. Made her sleepy, but hungry and nauseous all at the same time. This is normal and expected and should level out as her body gets accustomed to the medication. Next up is her biopsy of her Thyroid and hoping and praying for it to be benign. All the labs do indicate elevations, just a matter of finding the right medications to help with that and getting all medications to work together. Please keep us in your prayers as we continue on this journey back to wellness
May 29th, 2025
Currently seeing PCP, Endocronologist and have an upcoming appointment for a biospy. Today, was with a new specialist to help with the ADHD, Anxiety/Depression, PTSD and get situated with a therapist to help as well.
One medication was changed and a new one added and another set of labs is now required due to the change in the one medicaton (by law for controlled substances) and this is more expense I could use help in keeping up with
I am so thankful the visit went well, my daughter liked and was comfortable with her newest doctor to her team and that bodes well for progress going forward for her as he really listened and unlike previous provider(s) did not make her feel like she couldn't possibly have any issues, especially with PTSD, since she is only a young person, but she has been through a lot of bullying and other trauma that says otherwise and he agrees, praise the Lord!
Thank you, each and every one for sharing and caring and please, if you can donate that will help us continue on this road to recovery and regaining health to open a bright and beautiful future for my daughter
