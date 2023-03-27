Medical Treatment for Kidney Stones

I am urgently seeking financial assistance for a serious medical emergency. My loved one needs treatment for kidney stones, and the hospital has requested payment for medication, tests, and necessary treatment. The total cost is beyond what our family can currently afford right now.





The funds will help cover the rest of the payment for this urgent care. Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a real difference during this difficult time.





Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and generosity. Your support means so much to us.