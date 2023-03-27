Medical support

Hi my name is Eugene. In 2023 I was diagnosed with cerebellum ataxia something I have been dealing with since 2016. I was a terrible alcoholic. I drank morning noon and night then ate and went to sleep. Almost everyday. Mostly everyday. Since Ive gotten sober 2 years and 4 months now strong. And I'm loving it. Though days are hard due to my limited mobility along with a 2008 injury to where I was stabbed in my back 7 times. So yeah I'm in terrible shape and I would love to be able to afford very good physical conditioning. Along with being able to get around outside due to the fact I'm single. I appreciate any and all that read some of my story and I pray that most can be of some assistance, especially during these very difficult times. I pray all is well and God bless 💯