Medical Support for My Daughter's Surgery

I am reaching out to ask for your prayers and financial support for my daughter, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor that requires urgent medical treatment and surgery.





She is currently in the hospital under medical care and is awaiting the necessary surgery. Unfortunately, our insurance has not been able to cover the full cost of the treatment, leaving us facing medical expenses that are beyond what I can manage alone.





As a parent, it is heartbreaking to see my child going through this, and I am doing everything possible to make sure she receives the treatment she urgently needs. Your support would mean so much to our family during this time.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every prayer, donation, and share. May God bless you abundantly for standing with my daughter and our family.