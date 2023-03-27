Medical Help for Scabies and Cyst Treatment

I've been dealing with scabies since November, and I've tried everything, prescription medications, home remedies, everything I can think of. Nothing has worked. I also have a cyst on my ovary and a cyst on my kidney that I've had for five years. I need real medical attention to address these conditions.





Right now I'm staying in a motel room and doing DoorDash to keep a roof over my head, but I can't afford the medical care I need. I've been on my own since I was 17, and I wouldn't ask for help if I didn't truly need it.





Your support would mean so much to me. Thank you for standing with me.