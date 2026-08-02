Medical help

I had to leave my job back in 2024 because my fathers cancer had came back. I moved in and helped take care of him. They had given him 6 months to live and 3 days later he passed away August 6th of 2024. I have been struggling with depression and other issues since then. I can not find a job near me because it's nothing but illegals working and they cant pay me what I ask. I have never made one of these and just really need some help with bills piling up. If anybody can do anything it would be much appreciated. Thank you.