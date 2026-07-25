Medical & General Care

I am retired and recently lost my wife. I care for my sister who is disabled and has multiple health issues (Diabetes, Heart, Mobility). We both live on a fixed income of less than $2500 a month and that amount reflects our monthly expenses (Rent, Utilities, Transportation, Medications) with very little left for food. It's impossible to eat healthy on $300 a month but I buy according to my sister's necessary diet. This fundraiser is a one time attempt to get assistance without utilizing government welfare resources. The goal amount would be sufficient to care for myself and my sister for an estimated five years when used to subsidize our Social Security income. I'm 68 years old and worked for 50 years as a truck driver and a police officer and my physical condition has deteriorated to the point I cannot be employed. Thank you for any assistance given.