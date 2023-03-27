Medical Fundraising Assistance for Mr. Philip Mccr

Dear GiveSendGo Support Team,

Greetings in the name of Jesus Christ.

I respectfully submit this application requesting assistance in raising funds for the medical treatment of Mr. Philip Mccreath, who requires ongoing medical treatment in Bangladesh.

Due to the increasing cost of his treatment, financial assistance is urgently needed. We are seeking support from compassionate Christian individuals, churches, prayer groups, and communities around the world.

We respectfully request that donations for Mr. Philip Mccreath's medical treatment be received through the following trusted Christian person in Austria:

Name: Mirjam Therese Franz

Address: Wiethe Straße 84/A6, Vienna, Austria

All donations received will be used solely for Mr. Philip Mccreath's medical treatment and related medical expenses in Bangladesh.

Genuine medical reports, hospital documents, prescriptions, medical bills, treatment estimates, and other supporting documents can be provided to verify his medical condition and financial need.

We kindly request your consideration and assistance in making this medical fundraising possible.

Thank you for your compassion, understanding, and support.

May God bless you and everyone who helps Mr. Philip Mccreath during this difficult time.