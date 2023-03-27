Medical expenses for Boo Through Her Health Crisis

My beautiful baby Boo is a 3.5 year old French Bulldog. On a Tuesday morning, she was taken into the ER pet hospital after a sudden onset of vomiting blood several times overnight. After being discharged from the ER with no improvement, she suddenly started having bloody stool in addition to bloody regurgitation and having trouble breathing. She was then seen and monitored by her regular vet for 48 hours before heading to the ICU for a week.





Boo was on a feeding tube, as she hadn't had any food and was mainly on IV fluids since the previous Monday. We still have no idea what caused this sudden onset of trouble, but the ER doctors and her primary vet worked diligently to sort her out and get her on a successful path forward. She is still not 100% in her breathing and we continue to fight for her.





This has been an incredibly stressful and emotional time, and the costs of Boo's emergency care, ICU stay, and ongoing treatment and special foods have added up very quickly and continue to grow. Your support would mean so much as we help Boo through this. Thank you for standing with us.