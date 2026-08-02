Medical Expenses

On behalf of our friend and family member, Electa Jackson, On July 21st 2026, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, (Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) is a type of noninvasive breast cancer). On July 29th, 2026 her right breast was removed. Now she has the opportunity for reconstruction and have had a pretty good bit of co-pays and more coming up.

As of Aug 10th, the tests from the removal does show all the cancer was removed when the breast was removed and it had not made its way outside the milk ducts. So, just to be clear this is just for expenses for the reconstruction and the recovery so finances do not continue to fall behind.

Noone will be upset, or hold grudges toward anyone that can not or will not help we do realize everyone has a need and finances are tight for many. So, please if you can not or do not feel you should help, by all means ignore this request. However, if you can or will the family and Electa will GREATLY appreciate it.

Also, as a final note, any funds that are left after the procedure and recovery we plan to donate to the Alabama Breast & Cervical Cancer Foundation for Early Detection because had it not been for this program they may not have caught this in time for removal & before receiving a more serious diagnosis.

Thank you in advance as any amount is appreciated. (https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/bandc/)