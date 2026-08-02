GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Medical Equipment for Nana Hima Dekyi Hospital

Goal£50,000 GBP
Raised£100 GBP

Fundraiser created byRebecca Booker

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rebecca Booker

Medical Equipment for Nana Hima Dekyi Hospital

Hello, I am writing on behalf of a group of volunteers currently on a medical elective programme with the organisation ‘The Mighty Roar.’ We are living in a rural village in Ghana working in Dixcove Government Hospital - a facility that services a vast area in the Western Region. The hospital has approximately 70 beds and has to be equipped to treat accidents and emergencies, patients in labour, unwell adults and children. We are comprised of medical, nursing and paramedic students studying in the UK and Ireland. We have seen firsthand how, despite the incredible work from all of the staff, the hospital is without most of the equipment that is necessary for caring well for their patients. This ranges from PPE including gloves, masks and aprons to simple diagnostic devices such as blood pressure machines and pulse oximeters. There is no access to advanced diagnostic tools such as ECGs. There are minimal educational resources for the staff. Working in this environment we have repeatedly witnessed patients being unable to access a basic level of care that we would always take for granted in our hospitals. We have spoke to members of staff from different departments asking what would any funds raised be best going towards, and they have provided us with a list of items that we need your help to provide. This list includes;

- pulse oximeters

- paediatric blood pressure cuffs

- weighing scales

- tourniquets

- IV drip stands

- toys for paediatric patients

- PPE (gloves, masks, hand wash)

- Defibrillator pads for cardiac arrests


Any donations of any proportion would be hugely appreciated by us all here in Ghana.

Thank you for your time.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Evangelism
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson
Raised: $500 USD
Goal: $2,550 USD
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson

He's been somebody's crowd a hundred times. Nobody has ever been his.Tyson stands on the street and says the same thing to strangers every day: Arise,...

Loading...

Event
TurnSeekGo
Raised: $109,579 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
TurnSeekGo

THE CALL TO GENZAn invitation to join the mission and partner financiallyWe believe New England is stepping into a significant moment.Sept 5 2026, Tho...

Loading...

Medical
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis
Raised: $1,435 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis

Reaching out, on behalf of our valued co-worker, Deb Stone, whose family is facing an unexpected and difficult medical crisis.Recently, Pete, her husb...

Loading...

Mission
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil

Hi everyone!I was recently given an amazing last-minute opportunity to join a mission trip to Paraíba, Brazil, from July 16–30, and I'm so excited to...

Loading...

Emergency
Philippines Earthquake Relief
Raised: $331 USD
Goal: $45,000 USD
Philippines Earthquake Relief

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday, launching tsunami warnings across the region. The...

Loading...

Community
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP
Raised: $4,750 USD
Goal: $27,290 USD
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP

Africa's time is now — and transformation is already happening.Across sub-Saharan Africa, something remarkable is taking root. Farmers who once surviv...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Adoption
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE
Raised: $18,671 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE

Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve