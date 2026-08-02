Medical Equipment for Nana Hima Dekyi Hospital

Hello, I am writing on behalf of a group of volunteers currently on a medical elective programme with the organisation ‘The Mighty Roar.’ We are living in a rural village in Ghana working in Dixcove Government Hospital - a facility that services a vast area in the Western Region. The hospital has approximately 70 beds and has to be equipped to treat accidents and emergencies, patients in labour, unwell adults and children. We are comprised of medical, nursing and paramedic students studying in the UK and Ireland. We have seen firsthand how, despite the incredible work from all of the staff, the hospital is without most of the equipment that is necessary for caring well for their patients. This ranges from PPE including gloves, masks and aprons to simple diagnostic devices such as blood pressure machines and pulse oximeters. There is no access to advanced diagnostic tools such as ECGs. There are minimal educational resources for the staff. Working in this environment we have repeatedly witnessed patients being unable to access a basic level of care that we would always take for granted in our hospitals. We have spoke to members of staff from different departments asking what would any funds raised be best going towards, and they have provided us with a list of items that we need your help to provide. This list includes;

- pulse oximeters

- paediatric blood pressure cuffs

- weighing scales

- tourniquets

- IV drip stands

- toys for paediatric patients

- PPE (gloves, masks, hand wash)

- Defibrillator pads for cardiac arrests





Any donations of any proportion would be hugely appreciated by us all here in Ghana.

Thank you for your time.