Medical Emergency

Title: Help Jennifer in MO:

Emergency back surgery for Spjnal Fusion revision and no Ins due to job loss

Story:

Hi, I’m Jennifer from Missouri





I am facing another major spine surgery in November — a revision lumbar fusion because the hardware from my previous laminectomy and fusion has come loose. My surgeon will be using special bone-growth material and anchoring the fusion to my pelvis. Recovery is expected to take several months, during which I will be very limited.

I live on disability, but my monthly bills are more than $2,000 higher than what I receive. I am already stretched far beyond what I can manage. Being unable to earn any extra income while I recover makes this situation feel impossible.

I am asking for help with:

Medical bills and expenses related to the revision surgery

Basic living expenses (rent/utilities/food) during the months I will be recovering and unable to supplement my income

Any amount, no matter how small, would take a huge weight off my shoulders and help me get through this surgery and healing period without falling further behind. I was scheduled to have this surgery July 5th but had to cancel due to my husband of 15 yrs leaving for his affair partner and cleaning out our savings and bank accounts. Due to him losing his job and our Ins I have no idea how I am going to get through this. I tried to save money so this wouldnt affect me so much but that has all been spent getting through the last 6 months. I work hard as I can and am.allowed but once I have surgery I will not be able to afford anything extra.





My whole life has been dedicated to serving others in any way I can and now I need help and it seems I cannot find any.





Thank you so much for reading my story and for any support you can give. It truly means more than I can say.

With gratitude,

Jennifer Chandler







