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Medical emergency

Goal₦5,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byAhmed Dankwambo

Medical emergency

My name is Ahmed Dankwambo, and I am reaching out to you today not with a story of a sudden accident, but with a quiet, ticking time bomb that I can no longer afford to ignore. I have been diagnosed with two chronic conditions that, while not immediately terminal, are aggressively reshaping my future: Prediabetes and Left Ventricular Hypertrophy (LVH).

Prediabetes means my body is struggling to regulate blood sugar, and without serious intervention, a full diagnosis of Type 2 Diabetes is almost certain. This alone is terrifying. But the more immediate threat is the LVH. This is a condition where the muscle wall of my heart’s main pumping chamber has thickened, making it harder for my heart to pump blood. It is often a silent killer, a direct result of years of high blood pressure and now, it puts me at a significantly higher risk for heart failure, arrhythmias, and sudden cardiac arrest.

My doctors have laid out a strict, non-negotiable path forward to reverse this trajectory. This is not a simple "take a pill and get better" scenario. To manage the prediabetes and reduce the strain on my heart, I need intensive lifestyle intervention. This includes regular, supervised exercise sessions with a cardiac rehab specialist to ensure I don't overexert my compromised heart. It means attending appointments with an endocrinologist, a cardiologist, and a registered dietitian. The dietary changes alone require the support of a nutritionist to create a sustainable, heart-healthy, low-glycemic meal plan that won’t spike my blood sugar.

The irony is that while my conditions are chronic, they are also reversible with the right, aggressive care. I have a window of opportunity to strengthen my heart and stabilize my blood sugar before permanent damage is done. However, the financial burden of this "rescue mission" is crushing me. I have no health insurance to ease the financial burden.

I am turning to this platform because I have run out of options. I need your help to afford the following:

1. Dietitian and Nutritionist Consults: To create and monitor a life-saving eating plan.

2. Specialized Cardiac Rehab Sessions: To safely build heart strength without risking a catastrophic event.

3. Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs): To track my blood sugar in real-time, a tool not fully covered but essential for avoiding diabetes.

4. Follow-up Testing: Echocardiograms and lab work to monitor my heart’s progress.

I am not asking for a handout; I am asking for a hand up. I want to be here for my family. I want to see my children grow up. I want to walk without feeling like my heart is going to give out. Your contribution, no matter the size, is an investment in my life. It is the bridge between my current reality and a future where I am healthy, active, and free from the shadow of these diseases. Thank you for reading my story and for considering helping me fight for my life.

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