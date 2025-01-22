Help for surgery

Goal:
EUR €1,500
Raised:
EUR €590
Campaign funds will be received by Normunds Purins
Hello,
My name is Norman Purin and I have endured a tragic injury of my lower back. I need your assistance to make a complicated surgery in Austria. I do not have such funds on my own so I am thrown at the mercy of other people.
We miss workouts out with you fam, love from Kocher family!
Get well soon bro!
