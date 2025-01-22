Campaign Image

Help for surgery

Goal:

 EUR €1,500

Raised:

 EUR €590

Campaign created by Normunds Purins

Campaign funds will be received by Normunds Purins

Help for surgery


Hello,


My name is Norman Purin and I have endured a tragic injury of my lower back. I need your assistance to make a complicated surgery in Austria. I do not have such funds on my own so I am thrown at the mercy of other people.

Samantha Kocher
€ 350.00 EUR
11 minutes ago

We miss workouts out with you fam, love from Kocher family!

Arthur Kocher
€ 150.00 EUR
1 hour ago

Get well soon bro!

Anonymous Giver
€ 90.00 EUR
5 hours ago

