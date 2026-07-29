Medical Crisis and Living Costs for Ingrid

I'm raising money for my dear friend, Ingrid Estela Wiebelt Lopez, who is currently living in Mexico and facing a severe medical and financial crisis.

Many of us remember Ingrid while she was in Tucson, Az. in the 1980's.

She was very kind to everyone and helped many people in the Church.





Unfortunately, for some time Ingrid has struggled with illness. Recently, Ingrid fell seriously ill. She is currently too weak to work, which has caused her to lose her job. Without an income, she is struggling to cover her basic living costs, her medical treatments, and her past-due bank loans.





Your support will help with urgent medical treatments, doctor appointments, and prescriptions. It will also help secure safe transportation to and from her medical clinics, and assist with her past-due bank loans to ease the financial strain while she cannot work.





Thank you for standing with Ingrid during this difficult time.

Please spread the word so that the necessary help will reach Ingrid.