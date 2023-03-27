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Medical Care for Magdalena Langi, 66

GoalRp 77,000,000 IDR
RaisedRp 0 IDR

Fundraiser created byImadesugiarta Kristian

Fundraiser funds will be received by Imadesugiarta Kristian

Medical Care for Magdalena Langi, 66

My name is Magdalena Langi, and I am 66 years old. For more than seven months, I have been suffering from an illness that I still do not understand because I have not been able to afford proper medical treatment.


My condition has become increasingly difficult. My legs are paralyzed, I struggle to move, and my appetite has greatly decreased. Every day, I live with fear, pain, and uncertainty about what is happening to my body.


I desperately need to go to the hospital for a proper examination and treatment, but my financial situation has made this almost impossible. I have had to endure this condition for months without knowing the cause or receiving the medical care I need.


At my age, being unable to walk and struggling even to eat has made everyday life incredibly difficult. I am humbly asking for your help. Your support would mean so much as I seek the medical care I need.

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