Medical Care and Support for Stephen

My name is Mbogu Stephen. I'm a Nigerian who has faced humiliation, violence, and family rejection. My mom was my greatest supporter, but she passed away in June 2026. Since then, life has been incredibly rough.





I'm currently battling a chronic disease that needs urgent medical attention and treatment. Without access to proper care, my situation has become dire. I don't have the funds to pay for the medical help I need right now.





I'm reaching out and asking for your help. Your support would mean so much to me as I work toward getting the care I need to stay alive. Thank you for standing with me during this difficult time. This donation will only not save my life but also help my mental health 🙏