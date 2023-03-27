Medical Care and Moving Closer to Treatment

I'm raising money to cover medical expenses and the costs of moving closer to my doctor. I have to see my doctor every other week, and right now they're an hour and a half away. My vehicle recently broke down, which has made it even harder to manage these trips. I'm on the verge of losing my home, and I need help with both my medical care and relocating closer to my treatment. Your support would mean so much to me and my family during this difficult time.