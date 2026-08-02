I'm raising money to help cover medical care and education for my three children. My daughter needs treatment for epilepsy. My son has asthma and jaw problems that require specialist care. My older daughter has McCune-Albright syndrome and keratoconus, and needs regular checkups with specialists in the capital. We travel to the capital for these appointments, and the costs add up, for travel, medicines, exams that aren't covered by the hospital, and care we can't access locally. I also want to help my children continue their education in school.