Medical bills /house maintenance

On disability had to retire 3 years ago..due to stage 4 emphazeima make a 1/4of what use to ...wife had to shut home daycare down and go to work ....I have about 7000 in medical bills insurance won't cover and more pending for the constant test and appts I have to keep .....now hot water tank went out cause age of house and out dated about 2800 to fix ...I'm on daily inhalers and breathing treatments to keep upright ...it's alot and the extra stress is a lot .. trying to hang around a little longer for my grandkids