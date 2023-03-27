Medical bill

I’m asking for help with medical expenses that have become difficult for me to manage on my own. The money raised will go toward my medical bills, prescriptions, appointments, and other necessary healthcare costs.





Any amount, no matter how small, would mean a lot to me and help ease some of the financial pressure while I focus on getting through this difficult time. If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing my fundraiser would also be greatly appreciated.





Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story and for any support you’re able to give.