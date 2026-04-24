medical and car repair

I am 61 and my doctors want me to stop working or at the least drop to 2 days a week.

I cannot think about this until copays my work insurance won't cover and my car is repaired enough to continue functioning.

I have $1500 in bills. As of today, it will take $3000 for parts/labor to replace a fan motor, radiator and leaks. The remaining $500 would go on property taxes to stay in my home.

A new car is out of the question, I won't be able to pay for taxes and licensing as I go forward.

I would be very grateful for any donations to get out of debt and independent.

Thank you for your time in exploring this request.