Help us Move!

After four steady years in the same apartment—with a perfect rental record—me and the canines were hit with an eviction just 8 days into this month. As a Realtor (a really good one :-), my recent income has been cut in more than half with the current market. I am currently driving Uber and although I love it, it does not support the extremely high rent I was able to afford just a few months ago. I asked the leasing office for help by allowing me out of my lease, as at 62 years old, an eviction will bar me from renting anywhere until I am 70 years old, but to no avail. They chose a quick eviction. They know my situation that I have to physically move all my belongings by myself by Wednesday or Thursday. They don't care. So, just like that, me and my three sidekicks—Noah (the wise one), Duke (our lovable goof), and Chicken (the tiniest boss)—were ordered to leave this week. Now, we’re left with no home and a whole lot of uncertainty. We're asking for help to cover storage for our lifelong belongings and a few months in a small Airbnb while we figure out where to land next.

It’s been a tough shake, but we’re holding onto hope.

If you can pitch in or share our story, it means more than you know.

With love and gratitude,

Debbie, Noah, Duke & Chicken