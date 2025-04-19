Send Meagan to Eastern Europe on RevivEE 6.0!

Hi there! My name is Meagan

I'm embarking on an incredible adventure – a 10-month mission trip to Eastern Europe! As part of a team of from around the world, I'll have the opportunity to spread the power and love of Jesus to the churches and communities there.

In February, I felt compelled and called by God to apply for a missionary program called RevivEE. It’s an initiative from the European Mission Society to bring new life to churches and communities across Eastern Europe—one city at a time. The vision is for a team of missionaries to partner with the local church and help bring spiritual renewal.

I’ll be part of RevivEE 6.0, which will split into five smaller teams. Each team will go to one of the following cities: 1.) Chisinau, Moldova, 2.) Bucharest, Romania, 3.) or Sofia,Bulgaria where RevivEE teams have already served, or to 4.) Zagreb, Croatia (a 29-year-old church with 15 members) or 5.) Budapest, Hungary (a 30-year-old church with 100 members).

As I don't yet know where I'm going, but I’m going with an open heart, ready to serve wherever I’m needed. Many of these countries are going through economic struggles, and some are affected by the war in nearby regions. I hope to bring encouragement, practical help, and a sense of hope—through faith, friendship, and everyday community life.

But, I can't do this alone. I need your help to make this trip a reality! I am raising funds to cover my expenses listed below. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will go directly towards supporting me on this mission.

My Budget:

$1,100/month x 10 months = $11,000 (covers rent, transportation, and $15/day for food)

$2,000 for travel to Eastern Europe and back

$900 for documents and legal fees (to get a residence card)

$800 for the Eastern European School of Missions, which allows me to travel to other RevivEE cities and continue learning and growing in how to serve effectively





I believe that this trip will not only be a life-changing experience for me, but also for the people I will be serving. Your support will help me to make a real difference in the lives of others, and bring hope and joy to those who are in need.

So, will you join me on this mission? Everyone who donates will come along with me as I send monthly video updates about how our mission is going! Any amount you can give will bring us one step closer to reaching our goal. Thank you for considering supporting me on this incredible journey. Together, we can make a difference!





Thank you for your support, love, and prayers,

- Meagan :)