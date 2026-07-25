McKinley's Mighty Fight

My name is Katie, and this fundraiser is very close to my heart. McKinley is the grandson of one of my dear friends, and I wanted to do something to help support their family during this incredibly difficult time.





At just 2 months old, baby McKinley has already endured more than most of us could ever imagine.





Shortly after his birth, McKinley was life-flighted to Boise St. Luke's after doctors discovered bleeding on his brain and spine. As his journey continued, he also experienced bleeding in his lungs. Since then, he has spent nearly his entire life in the hospital, undergoing countless tests, lab work, procedures, and two major surgeries.





Most recently, doctors placed a shunt in his head to help drain the ongoing buildup of fluid and blood caused by Hydrocephalus. While this procedure is an important step forward, McKinley's journey is far from over. He faces a long road of recovery with frequent specialist appointments, ongoing medical care, and occupational therapy. The future is still uncertain, but one thing remains certain—we know who holds McKinley's future, and we continue to pray for strength, healing, and miracles every step of the way.





As McKinley fights, his mom is fighting right alongside him. She is a single mother with no current source of income, doing everything she can to care for McKinley while also providing for his big sister. Between long hospital stays, future medical appointments, and the challenge of finding stable housing, the financial burden has become overwhelming.





I am asking our community to come together and surround this young family with love and support. Every donation, no matter the size, will help ease the financial stress of medical-related expenses, transportation to appointments, daily living costs, and helping this family get back on their feet.





My commitment is simple: once we reach our fundraising goal—or get as close to it as we can—I will personally present 100% of the funds raised directly to McKinley's mom to help support her and her children during this difficult journey.





If you're unable to give financially, we ask that you keep McKinley, his mom, and his big sister in your prayers. Please also consider sharing their story so it reaches others who may be able to help.





Thank you for being a part of McKinley's journey. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers mean more than words can express.





"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." — Jeremiah 29:11