Rebuilding Hope for the McCaslins

On the evening of March 14th, tragedy struck the McCaslin family when a devastating fire destroyed their beloved homestead in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Mike and Janie McCaslin, raised in Guthrie, have poured their hearts into their family, their work, and their community. Now, they need our help.





Janie has dedicated decades of her life to child welfare in Logan County, tirelessly serving and protecting the most vulnerable children in her community. Her heart for others has made an incredible impact on so many lives. Mike is a hardworking, steadfast man who has always provided for his family with diligence and love. Together, they have built a life centered on faith, love, and service—values that now guide them through this unimaginable loss.





In times like these, we are reminded that the Lord calls us to bear one another’s burdens (Galatians 6:2). Though the fire may have taken their home, it has not taken their faith, their hope, or the support of those who love them. We ask you to join us in lifting up Mike and Janie through prayer and/or financial support as they navigate the difficult journey of rebuilding.





Every donation—no matter the size—will go directly to helping them recover what was lost and find stability in the midst of this hardship. If you feel led, please share this campaign and help spread the word. Together, we can be the hands and feet of Jesus, showing them the same love and generosity they have shown others for so many years.







Thank you for your prayers, support, and kindness. The McCaslins are leaning on their faith and the love of their community, and we know that God’s grace will see them through.







“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” – Psalm 46:1





