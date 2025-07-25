Help Me Get to Mayo Clinic

Hi, my name is Ariel. I’m raising funds to cover medical and travel expenses for an appointment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota this September.





I’ve been living with chronic illness for the past three years. Before getting COVID in 2022, I was healthy, active, and working as a bedside RN. Since then, my health has declined drastically. I’ve developed a long list of symptoms, including debilitating fatigue, migraines, gastrointestinal issues, unexplained high heart rate, chronic cough, and more. I’ve had countless tests and treatments, but no one can explain what’s wrong.





I strongly believe I have Long COVID. I also have ADHD, which has always affected my focus, but now the brain fog is even worse, and my usual medication doesn’t always help. These symptoms have made daily life incredibly difficult and unpredictable. I can’t work full time, I avoid social events, and I’ve had to give up many of the foods and activities I used to love.





After years of struggling, I applied to Mayo Clinic in a moment of desperation, expecting a long wait or even rejection. I did not expect at all that I would be accepted on the first try, and given an appointment in just two months. They expect me to be there for 7 to 10 business days, with multiple days of testing already scheduled.





Here’s where I need your help. I wasn’t expecting to be seen so soon, and I don’t have the savings yet to cover this trip. I’m working part time and just launched a small business, but it’s still in the early stages. Your support will help cover:

• $5,000: Mayo Clinic deposit due before my first appointment

• $1,300: Lodging for two weeks

• $600: Flights and local transportation

• $500: Food (I have to cook my own meals due to sensitivities)

• Anything extra: Unexpected medical or travel costs





This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be seen at the top-ranked hospital in the world. I don’t expect Mayo Clinic to cure me, but if there’s any place where I have hope for a better quality of life, it’s there. If you feel moved to give, I’d be deeply grateful for any amount. Even just sharing this means the world.





Thank you so much for reading and for supporting me on this journey!



