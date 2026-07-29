Max-A-Million!

Max, the sweetest dog, not a million, but priceless!!!





What started out as a normal, usual walk for Max turned into a traumatic nightmare. Max is a beautiful fur baby that belongs to my friend, Sandy.

Yesterday evening while on his walk, a dog jumped out of a parked car and viciously attacked Max. The owner of the dog walked up and said: “I’m so sorry, I’m homeless and can’t afford this”

Max was rushed to the vet, requiring emergency surgery. Thankfully the attack missed Max’s lungs and vital organs, but the gaping wounds are profound.





This GiveSendGo campaign is to help Sandy with the vet bill of emergency surgery, medication and wound care and supplies and follow up as needed. No doubt doggie ice cream is on the menu when he gets better.





Max is more than Sandy’s fur baby, he’s her comfort, support and companion especially since Sandy’s 17 year old bird, Buddy, just passed away 3 days ago.





It is said, when it rains it pours and right now the storm is fierce. Any support, financially and spiritually- prayers (!) would be greatly appreciated and will mean more than you can imagine!





Thank you, thank you, thank you!

God bless you,

Val





Sacramento County Animal Control case number 260727-000770