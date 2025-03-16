Help Mawun Valley Farm Complete the Final Steps!

Goal:
IDR RP350,000,000
Raised:
IDR RP1,500,000
My story:
Hello, my name is Jasur. Farming is in my blood. I grew up on my family's farm, learning the value of hard work, sustainable practices, and the joy of connecting with nature. Now, I'm building my dream: Mawun Valley Farm in Lombok (Instagram: @MawunValley). We've poured our hearts into creating a sanctuary of natural beauty and sustainable living, but more than that, a hub for community empowerment. We're 90% there – the fruit trees are thriving, the cabins are built, and the animals are happy. But we need your support to complete the final steps: our outdoor cafe, multisport field, and water system. Your contribution will directly unlock the doors to Mawun Valley Farm, bringing this dream to life in just weeks, creating jobs, educational opportunities, and a space for healthy activities for the whole South Lombok community.
About Mawun Valley Farm:
Mawun Valley Farm is a 35-are oasis nestled in the heart of Lombok, Indonesia. We've lovingly cultivated this land, planting over 200 fruit trees, vibrant flowers, and diverse plants. We've already built the core of the farm, and are now focused on completing the final amenities. Our farm is home to 7 friendly goats and 2 playful ducks, with plans to welcome chickens and quails soon.
Our farm features:
Our Vision:
We envision Mawun Valley Farm as a hub for sustainable agriculture, community gatherings, and eco-tourism. We aim to:
What We Need:
We're on the verge of opening our doors to the public, but we need your support to complete these final, crucial projects. We're seeking 350,000,000 IDR to finalize these crucial aspects of Mawun Valley Farm:
Your support will be rewarded with unique perks:
If we don't reach our full goal, funds will be prioritized to complete the water system first, followed by the cafe, and then the multisport field, ensuring the farm can open with essential amenities.
How Your Contribution Will Impact:
Mawun Valley Farm is more than just a business; it's a commitment to sustainable living and community empowerment. Your contribution will:
It will provide a recreational space for local families and a unique eco-tourism destination. You'll be helping to foster a model for sustainable agriculture and community development in Lombok. We have already shown our dedication by getting the farm to 90% completion, and your help will let us finish what we started, for the benefit of all.
Risks & Challenges:
Completing the water system relies on consistent drilling conditions, and weather could potentially delay the cafe and field construction. However, I have years of experience in farming and construction, and I've carefully planned each phase of the project. We have backup suppliers for materials, and we'll adjust our schedule as needed to minimize delays. We are confident in our ability to overcome any challenges and open Mawun Valley Farm as planned.
Other Ways You Can Help:
If you can't contribute financially, you can still make a huge difference! Please share our campaign with your friends, family, and social networks. Use the Indiegogo share tools to spread the word and help us reach a wider audience. Every share counts! And if you are in the area, come visit us, and help us engage with the local community.
I hope my donation can assist in the success of your amazing community project!
March 16th, 2025
I want to share the latest updates from the farm, and I will keep posting more updates daily. Here I am posting current state of the farm with photos. More updates you can check on our Instagram account here - https://instagram.com/mawunvalley
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.