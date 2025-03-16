Help Mawun Valley Farm Complete the Final Steps!

My story:

Hello, my name is Jasur. Farming is in my blood. I grew up on my family's farm, learning the value of hard work, sustainable practices, and the joy of connecting with nature. Now, I'm building my dream: Mawun Valley Farm in Lombok (Instagram: @MawunValley). We've poured our hearts into creating a sanctuary of natural beauty and sustainable living, but more than that, a hub for community empowerment. We're 90% there – the fruit trees are thriving, the cabins are built, and the animals are happy. But we need your support to complete the final steps: our outdoor cafe, multisport field, and water system. Your contribution will directly unlock the doors to Mawun Valley Farm, bringing this dream to life in just weeks, creating jobs, educational opportunities, and a space for healthy activities for the whole South Lombok community.

About Mawun Valley Farm:

Mawun Valley Farm is a 35-are oasis nestled in the heart of Lombok, Indonesia. We've lovingly cultivated this land, planting over 200 fruit trees, vibrant flowers, and diverse plants. We've already built the core of the farm, and are now focused on completing the final amenities. Our farm is home to 7 friendly goats and 2 playful ducks, with plans to welcome chickens and quails soon.

Our farm features:

Amphitheater: A natural amphitheater capable of hosting up to 100 people for events, workshops, and performances.

A natural amphitheater capable of hosting up to 100 people for events, workshops, and performances. Farmstay Cabins: Two cozy wooden cabins offering a unique farmstay experience.

Two cozy wooden cabins offering a unique farmstay experience. Flower & Herbal Gardens: Two flourishing flower gardens and a dedicated herbal garden.

Two flourishing flower gardens and a dedicated herbal garden. Vegetable Farm: A thriving vegetable garden producing fresh, organic produce.

A thriving vegetable garden producing fresh, organic produce. Animal Sanctuary: A safe and happy home for our goats, ducks, and future chickens and quails.

Our Vision:

We envision Mawun Valley Farm as a hub for sustainable agriculture, community gatherings, and eco-tourism. We aim to:

Provide fresh, organic produce to our community and visitors.

Offer educational workshops on sustainable farming practices.

Create a space for cultural events and performances.

Offer unique farmstay experiences that connect people with nature.

Provide a fun place for families to play sports and enjoy the outdoors

What We Need:

We're on the verge of opening our doors to the public, but we need your support to complete these final, crucial projects. We're seeking 350,000,000 IDR to finalize these crucial aspects of Mawun Valley Farm:

Outdoor Cafe (150,000,000 IDR): Completing the roof and flooring to serve farm-fresh meals, sourced from our farm and local producers.

Completing the roof and flooring to serve farm-fresh meals, sourced from our farm and local producers. Multisport Field (120,000,000 IDR): Preparing the flooring, installing the surface, fencing, roof and equipment for basketball, volleyball, mini-soccer, and badminton, creating a space for local youth.

Preparing the flooring, installing the surface, fencing, roof and equipment for basketball, volleyball, mini-soccer, and badminton, creating a space for local youth. Water System (80,000,000 IDR): Finishing the drilling of 40-meter water well and installing the pump, pipes, water tanks and filters, ensuring sustainable water access for the farm and potentially, the community.

Your support will be rewarded with unique perks:

500,000 IDR "Seeds of Support": Thank you email and your name on our "Supporter's Wall."

Thank you email and your name on our "Supporter's Wall." 1,000,000 IDR "Fresh Start": Digital recipe book and a basket of seasonal vegetables or fruits.

Digital recipe book and a basket of seasonal vegetables or fruits. 2,000,000 IDR "Farm Breakfast": Free breakfast, and a bucket of seasonal flowers.

Free breakfast, and a bucket of seasonal flowers. 5,000,000 IDR "Game On": 10 hours of multisport field access and a dozen chicken eggs.

10 hours of multisport field access and a dozen chicken eggs. 10,000,000 IDR "Farmstay Escape": 5 nights in a cabin, and BBQ pit use.

5 nights in a cabin, and BBQ pit use. 15,000,000 IDR "Community Champion": 10 nights cabin stay, BBQ pit use, and 1 time amphitheater bench reservation for any private events.

10 nights cabin stay, BBQ pit use, and 1 time amphitheater bench reservation for any private events. 50,000,000 - 150,000,000 IDR: 20 nights cabin stays, multisport field access, 3 times amphitheater reservation, fruit and vegetable baskets, flower buckets and private events.

If we don't reach our full goal, funds will be prioritized to complete the water system first, followed by the cafe, and then the multisport field, ensuring the farm can open with essential amenities.

How Your Contribution Will Impact:

Mawun Valley Farm is more than just a business; it's a commitment to sustainable living and community empowerment. Your contribution will:

Create Jobs: We'll hire local villagers to work on the farm, in the cafe, and in maintenance.

We'll hire local villagers to work on the farm, in the cafe, and in maintenance. Support Local Producers: We'll collaborate with local farmers and producers, sourcing ingredients and products for our cafe and farm shop.

We'll collaborate with local farmers and producers, sourcing ingredients and products for our cafe and farm shop. Provide Educational Workshops: We'll offer workshops on sustainable farming, gardening, and healthy eating to local community members and children.

We'll offer workshops on sustainable farming, gardening, and healthy eating to local community members and children. Give Youth a Space to Thrive: The multisport field will be open to local youth and children, providing a safe space for healthy activities and sports.

The multisport field will be open to local youth and children, providing a safe space for healthy activities and sports. Foster Sustainable Tourism: We will bring in tourists that will in turn support the local economy.

It will provide a recreational space for local families and a unique eco-tourism destination. You'll be helping to foster a model for sustainable agriculture and community development in Lombok. We have already shown our dedication by getting the farm to 90% completion, and your help will let us finish what we started, for the benefit of all.

Risks & Challenges:

Completing the water system relies on consistent drilling conditions, and weather could potentially delay the cafe and field construction. However, I have years of experience in farming and construction, and I've carefully planned each phase of the project. We have backup suppliers for materials, and we'll adjust our schedule as needed to minimize delays. We are confident in our ability to overcome any challenges and open Mawun Valley Farm as planned.

Other Ways You Can Help:

If you can't contribute financially, you can still make a huge difference! Please share our campaign with your friends, family, and social networks. Use the Indiegogo share tools to spread the word and help us reach a wider audience. Every share counts! And if you are in the area, come visit us, and help us engage with the local community.