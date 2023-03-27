"Matthew 25:35 — Help Us Give Our Youth a Place to

Right now, in our own backyard, kids we know by name are sleeping in cars, on couches, and sometimes on the street.

They're not strangers. They're the teenager who bags your groceries. The kid who plays pickup basketball at the park. The quiet student in the back of the classroom who nobody realizes goes home to nowhere.

In our community, youth homelessness isn't a statistic — it's a face. It's a 17-year-old who aged out of foster care with no safety net. It's a 16-year-old whose family situation fell apart overnight. It's a young person working a minimum-wage job, trying to finish school, while wondering where they'll sleep tomorrow.

They shouldn't have to carry that weight alone.